Limerick's Will Fitzgerald joins League of Ireland Premier Division outfit

TALENTED Limerick winger Will Fitzgerald has joined SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Derry City.

Twenty one-year-old Fitzgerald, from Raheen, joins the Candystripes from Waterford FC on a 12-month contract.

Attacking midfielder Fitzgerald was part of Stephen Kenny’s Rep of Ireland under-21 squad last year and has played his club football at Limerick.

Fitzgerald joined Premier Division Waterford FC in July 2019.

He had enjoyed an impressive season with Limerick in the Premier Division in 2018.

Although the league campaign ultimately ended in bitter disappointment for the ‘Blues’ with their relegation back into the First Division, Fitzgerald’s fine run of form didn’t go un-noticed with now Rep of Ireland senior manager Stephen Kenny, who called him into his Rep of Ireland U21 home-based squad.

Fitzgerald, who played his schoolboy football with Mungret Regional, went on represent the Limerick District Schoolboy League at Kennedy Cup level, under the management of Jason O’Connor.

He later played League of Ireland U17 football with Mervue United, in Galway, before coming to Limerick FC in January 2016.

Then Blues boss ​Neil McDonald handed winger Fitzgerald his league debut in their Premier Division fixture with Drogheda Utd at the Markets Field in October 2017, with his first team bow coming in a FAI Cup last 16 victory over Finn Harps earlier in the season.

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes Limerick winger Fitzgerald has a real opportunity to show his quality this season in his new surroundings.

“I’m not the first Derry City manager to try to bring Will to the Brandywell so I’m thrilled that we’ve got our man,” Declan Devine said.

“He’s only 21 but he has already played more than 50 games in the League of Ireland which tells you something.”

“Will has been fantastic in training and has settled in very quickly.”