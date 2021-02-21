Rugby star Keith Earls congratulates Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce after eye-catching debut

TEENAGE Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce turned in an eye-catching display when bringing his mount home in an impressive second place on his first ever ride on the racecourse at Dundalk.

Eighteen-year-old Joyce had his first ride at Dundalk on Friday on 18/1 shot Misterio for leading trainer Johnny Murtagh in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

Talented horseman Joyce gave his mount a terrific ride as he looked to make his first ride on the track a winning one. However, the Limerick jockey lost out by a head to the Paddy Hassett trained favourite Maggie Thunder under Declan McDonogh.

Wesley Joyce was introduced to a career in horse racing through the Moyross Youth Academy and their partnership with the RACE Academy in Co Kildare.

Wesley is a graduate of the RACE 2019/2020 trainee jockey programme and has been based in leading trainer Johnny Murtagh’s yard ever since.

Among those to join in wishing Wesley well in his race riding career was Munster and Ireland winger and Moyross native Keith Earls.