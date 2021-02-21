Limerick's Sarah Lavin continues top form ahead of European Indoors

LIMERICK athlete Sarah Lavin continued her blistering early season form in the first series of the 60m Hurdles at the at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Saturday.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin, of Emerald AC, equalled her second fasted time of 8.21 in a blistering display in the 60m hurdles.

Lavin already had attained the European Indoor Championships standard of 8.20. The Limerick hurdler achieved the qualifying time for the European Indoor Championships with an impressive third place finish in a time of 8.18 for the 60 hurdles at the World Indoor Series Silver Meet in the Czech Republic earlier this month.

The European Athletics Indoor Championships are due to take place in Torun, Poland from March 5 to 7.

European U20 Championships silver medallist (Heptathlon) Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerards A.C.) followed Lavin home in the 60m Hurdle in a time of of 8.59.

Both Lavin and O'Connor athletes showed tremendous consistency by following up with solid performances in series 2 of the 60m Hurdles an hour later in their second run at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet on Saturday. Both were just outside their opening times, with Lavin posting an 8.22, while O’Connor came home in 8.57.

The two-day event which concludes today, Sunday, received Government approval via the Sport Ireland Expert Group saw athletes compete for European Indoor qualification, as well as Category E World Ranking points for all those athletes working towards Tokyo qualification.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the afternoon session got up and running with the Women’s 1500m where Michelle Finn (Leevale AC) took on pace making duties.

Limerick athlete Amy O’Donoghue, of Emerald AC, was hot on the heels of Finn for the first 1000 meters but unfortunately had to step out of the race.

The Women’s Shot Put saw Michaela Walsh (Swinford A.C.) impress in her season opener with a 15.17 throw. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale A.C.) finished second with a 14.69, while heptathlete Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerards A.C.), 14.22, and Ciara Sheehy, of Emerald AC.

2019 European Indoor Bronze Medallist Mark English (Finn Valley AC) stole the show as he went on to break his own National 800m Indoor Record of 1:46.82 in a stunning finish with Cian McPhillips (Longford AC). The Donegal man crossed the line in a record breaking 1:46:10, with McPhillips clocking 1:46.13 to claim an over 6 second PB, as well as the Under-20 and Under-23 800m Indoor records in the process.

Day 2 of the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet will get underway with a bang at 11.40am on Sunday as the Women’s 400m field take to the start-line.

A live stream is available on the Athletics Ireland YouTube Channel.