Referrals committee uphold Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes' withdrawal of licence decision

The Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing regulatory board have found that Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes was in breach of Rule 96(a) and have ordered the withdrawal of his licence for a period of six months and imposed a fine of €1,000.

The Appeals Body (Division 1), Mr. Justice Nial Fennelly, (in the chair), Ms. Justice Leonie Reynolds and Mr. John Powell convened via Zoom on Tuesday, February 9 2021 to consider the appeal of Mr. Charles Byrnes (Trainer) against the severity of the penalty imposed by the Referrals Committee on 7th January 2021.

The grounds of appeal lodged by Mr. Byrnes were that the sanction imposed was unduly severe and disproportionate.

In a statement on the IHRB website, the boday confirmed that "Having considered the evidence, the Appeals Body dismissed the appeal and reaffirmed the decision on penalty of the Referrals Committee and awarded costs of €1,500 to the IHRB and ordered that the appeal deposit of €500 be forfeited"

"Submissions were made by Mr. Frank Crean, BL, instructed by Mr. Patrick Kennedy, on behalf of Mr. Byrnes and by Ms. Caoimhe Daly, BL, instructed by Ms. Cliodhna Guy, on behalf of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Having considered the submissions, the Appeals Body reserved their judgement on 9th February 2021 and issued a written judgment today, 18th February, which is attached to this press release.

