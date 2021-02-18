Former Limerick football star John Galvin features in 'Our Field of Dreams'

ENTITLED ‘Our Field of Dreams’, a fascinating new book features their own stories shared by a host of legendary Gaelic football greats from across the 32 counties, stretching back over the decades.

Overseas clubs and associations from the UK and as far distant as South East Asia, Canada and Boston have generously highlighted their varied activities and progress in their adopted lands.

Ladies Gaelic Football – the LGFA – and its origin and development is handsomely expressed with their stories too from a number of former stars, while a legendary referee offers an insight into his involvement in ‘A Funny Old Game’.

Limerick is well represented by former midfield powerhouse John Galvin who writes of ‘The Importance of Belief’.

Laced with a rich mix of drama, passion, humour and indeed a touch of sadness, alongside archival material, other memorabilia and photographs, these icons of the sport – so well remembered and many known to us – tell their individual stories with immeasurable quality of the myriad of ways Gaelic Football has shaped their lives.

This book, compiled by Tom Curley, makes for powerful reading across sport at all levels and all ages. It is available from Supervalu stores and selected book shops.

For further details email legendarygaelicfootballers@gmail.com