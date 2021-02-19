Limerick greyhound community promoting greyhounds as pets

THE Irish Retired Greyhound Trust put a call out the Irish greyhound community earlier this year to ask for their help to promote the organisation and greyhounds as pets to the general public.

The response was fantastic and has resulted in trainers and owners across the country volunteering to have their vans branded with the IRGT logo and message.

The result is a fleet of branded vans out and about each day, helping to spread the message of the organisation to the general public.

As Joanne Murray of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust says, “We already know that retired racing greyhounds make the best pets, and now the racing community are helping us to tell everyone else!.

She continued: “The greyhound community are on the road every day for trials, racing, getting supplies, visiting the vet and much more and offer us a great opportunity to encourage households to consider adopting an ex-racing greyhound as their family pet”.

To find out more about the IRGT and how to adopt an ex-racing greyhounds find us on FB or call us on 061-448089