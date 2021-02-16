Talented Limerick teenager re-signs for WNL side Cork City

A TALENTED Limerick teenager has re-signed for Women's National League side Cork City after enjoying an impressive 2020 campaign with the Leesiders.

Sophie Liston, from Newcastle West, a Republic of Ireland under-age international is extending her stay with 2020 FAI Women's Cup finalists Cork City.

Nineteen-year-old Liston previously played with Limerick FC, Newcastle West and AK United.

Sophie Liston is a past pupil of Scoil Mhuire & Ide. The winger captained of the Desmond League U-16 Gaynor Cup squad in 2018.

The West Limerick player also represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age football right up to U19 level.

Liston played for the Munster U15s Schoolgirls side in 2016 and 2017 as well as the Republic of Ireland U15 Schools team in 2017.