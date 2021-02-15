Limerick athlete smashes personal best for 1500m in Manchester
Limerick athlete Amy O'Donoghue, of Emerald AC
LIMERICK athlete Amy O'Donoghue has set a new personal best for the 1500m with an impressive run in Manchester on Saturday night.
O'Donoghue, of Emerald AC, clocked an impressive 4.14.54 to claim a fourth place finish in a quality field at the Bryggen Sports Invitational.
Twenty seven-year-old O'Donoghue knocked an impressive four seconds off her Indoor PB in her impressive run at the weekend.
The time was less than a second outside European Indoor Athletics Championship standard.
O'Donoghue claimed her first senior outdoor title when kicking to glory in the women’s 1500m at the Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry last August.
Great to get into such a stacked race today! New PB of 4.14 to start the season, less than a second outside European standard. Excited to go again ✨ https://t.co/zhdVOeKib4— Amy O Donoghue (@amyod94) February 13, 2021
