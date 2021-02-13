Mooreabbey Milers AC - Weekly News Update

Milford Hospice Virtual 10k

Milford Care Centre is a voluntary non-profit organisation who aim to provide the highest quality of care to patients and residents.

Many families in Limerick have had some connection with Milford Hospice, be it directly or indirectly. Milford Care Centre is not just a Hospice inpatient unit, they provide multiple services to our community.

These include Hospice at home services, a nursing home, day care for both the older person and people with palliative care needs. They also offer bereavement support for families. They are a massive support to the community of Limerick.

The Milford Hospice virtual annual 10km run/walk took place the weekend before last and we had some club members out in support, Kieran Lees, Tom and Patricia Blackburn, Mary Magner Purcell, Ann Cummins and Michael and Michelle Carey.

Speaking on the event, Milford Care Centre said, “Without continued support and contributions their hospice services would struggle to deliver the care, comfort and dignity patients and families require and deserve".

Running Streak

January, the month that everyone dreads, it always seems like the longest, coldest and darkest. Every year you'll hear "New Year, new me", "I'm joining the gym" etc.

Whether you're starting out or just continuing your training, motivation can be the hardest.

Club member Jason Collins set himself a January challenge "Running Streak". Jason set himself a minimum of 6k a day with the only limit being how far his legs would take him.

All this work and training lead to a big finish on Sunday 31st with Jason finishing off the challenge with a lovely 42.2km marathon. We might even see Jason continue the marathons throughout 2021.

Training

Unfortunately for the foreseeable future all training is suspended. We encourage all club members to keep up with their individual training within their 5k limit. Stay safe and we will see you all back once we have weathered this storm