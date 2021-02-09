Limerick IT students help over 60s participate in virtual exercise classes

FINAL Year Students of LIT’s Applied Strength and Conditioning BA Honours Course, along with lecturer Dr Eoin Everard, have developed a special programme to help senior members of the community get involved in virtual exercise classes.

The specially developed six-week course will not only include two exercise classes per week, but one-on-one assistance from the students on how to access the online class, and becomes familiar with engaging in such programmes in the virtual world.

People over 60 years old are invited to sign up for the online experience by emailing Lecturer at the Department of Sport, Leisure and Tourism, LIT and Chartered Physiotherapist Dr Eoin Everard at eoin.e...@lit.ie

Dr Everard said, “With much of our life going on line, it is important that no one is left behind, especially when it comes to our health and wellbeing. These 30-minute classes, twice a week for six weeks, will help the more senior members of our community get involved in suitable exercises, while also learning to become more comfortable with online platforms.”

“Our fourth-year students will call participants prior to the class and help them to download zoom and become familiar with how to access the classes. All participants need is a smartphone, lap top or tablet,” he said.

“After each class we will run a quiz for entertainment and to help keep everyone connected in these times.”

“The exercise classes have been designed to improve mobility and general fitness and can be adapted to different fitness levels. We will assess each participants strength and fitness before the exercise programme begins, and again six weeks later to see how they progress. It is a great chance to stay fit and healthy over this lockdown and be in a good place going into the warmer spring and summer months,” explained Dr Everard.

The course will begin on Monday, February 15, 2021.