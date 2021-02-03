WATCH: Limerick midfielder's spectacular goal boosts Larne's Premiership title hopes

LIMERICK midfielder Lee Lynch scored a spectacular first half goal as Larne FC rekindled their irish Premiership title challenge with a 4-1 win at Glenavon on Tuesday night.

Former Limerick FC star Lynch sent Larne on their way to their first victory of 2021 in the 21st minute when he picked the ball up 25 yards out from goal, before unleashing a fantastic effort which flew into the top left corner.

The sides were tied 1-1 at half-time, before three second half goals helped Larne collect the points on offer to remain three points behind Danske Bank Premiership leaders Linfield.

Lee Lynch joined Northern Ireland Football League side Larne in January 2019, helping the club earn promotion from the Championship that season.

The club finished sixth in last year's curtailed campaign.

Lynch arrived at Larne’s FC Inver Park, having spent the second half of the 2018 season at Sligo Rovers.

Former Regional Utd schoolboy Lynch left Limerick FC before the start of the previous season having re-signed for the Blues in July 2015. The midfielder initially joined American club FC Arizona in the National Premier Soccer League, before switching to Sligo Rovers during the summer.

Lynch holds a First Division winners medal with Limerick from 2016 and also won the 2014 FAI Presidents Cup with St Pat’s and the Premier Division title and FAI Cup with Sligo Rovers in 2012 and 2013.

Lynch has also been capped for the Republic of Ireland at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, having also played in England with West Brom.