Athea trainer Eoin McCarthy back in winners' enclosure

ATHEA racehorse trainer Eoin McCarthy struck for a second time with Blanketontheground which landed the two-mile handicap hurdle at Thurles on Wednesday last.

Owned by John Leahy, the 11/2 chance added to a win at Limerick before Christmas when scoring a four-length success over 7/4 favourite Whatsnotoknow under Gearoid Brouder.

The eight-year-old might well reappear this weekend at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Meanwhile, Limerick amateur rider Ray Barron won the second division of the bumper with the Jonathan Sweeney-trained Churchstonewarrior.

A strong even money favourite, the six-year-old pulled clear from early in the straight to win by all over 16 lengths from the Shark Hanlon-trained Captain Westie.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Dundalk – Monday, February 1 (First Race 2.40pm)

Down Royal – Thursday, February 4 (First Race 1.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, February 5 (First Race 4.30pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, February 6 (First Race 1.05pm)

Leopardstown – Sunday, February 7 (First Race 1.10pm)