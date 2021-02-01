When will Ireland reveal starting line-up to face Wales in Six Nations?

IRELAND'S starting line-up for Sunday's Guinness Six Nations opener with Wales will be confirmed later this week.

The team announcement for the game is set to take place at 12 noon on Friday.

Andy Farrell's Ireland lock horns with Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

There will be plenty of interest in Dublin when Andy Farrell announces his starting XV this Friday.

Ireland are confident they will have a fully fit squad to choose from but captain Johnny Sexton picked up a slight hamstring strain last week, while winger James Lowe has not played since November due to a bad groin.

Tadhg Furlong is also in contention and could make his first Test appearance in almost a year after returning from calf and back injuries.

Wales, who have not lost a Championship home match to Ireland since 2013, will also reveal their starting line-up for the game at 12 noon on Friday.