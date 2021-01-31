Former Munster player inspires Bulls to dramatic Currie Cup final win

FORMER Munster back-row Arno Botha proved the hero as the Bulls were crowned Currie Cup champions in South Africa with a dramatic 26-19 extra-time victory over the Sharks in Pretoria on Saturday.

Replacement flanker Botha scored the game-winning try in the final minute of extra time as Jake White's side secured their first Currie Cup title since 2009.

Twenty nine-year-old Botha forced his way over the whitewash after an excellent passage of play from the Bulls which featured 19 phases of play at Loftus Versfeld.

It was his second try of the contest as the former Munster player made a big impact on the decider after being introduced from the replacements' bench.

The final had been interrupted by lightning in the second half.

Arno Botha made 43 appearances for Munster scoring eight tries after joining the province from from London Irish on an initial one-year contract ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Botha, an explosive ball carrier who can play flanker and number eight, had played his entire professional career with the Blue Bulls before moving to London in January 2018.

A former South Africa U20s captain, he featured for the Springboks on two occasions in 2013.

Botha made his Munster debut in the PRO14 opener at home to Cheetahs in September 2018 and made an immediate impact at the province with two tries in his first four starts.

He was rewarded with a one-year contract extension in December 2018 that kept him at the province until the end of last season.