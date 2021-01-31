WATCH: Two Limerick athletes excel at Vienna meet

TWO Limerick athletes produced top class performances at the Vienna Indoor International in Austria on Saturday evening.

Monaleen woman Ciara Neville, of Emerald AC, equalled her lifetime best indoors of 7.30 seconds to impressively win the 60m sprint. It was the 21-year-old's first race in 11 months.

Neville's time of 7.30 is the joint second fastest 60m ever run by an Irish woman. The talented athlete will now compete in the World Indoor Series Silver Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Not to be outdone, Lisnagry athlete Sarah Lavin posted a personal best of 8.24 for fourth place in the 60m hurdles.

It was a hugely encouraging run from the Emerald AC athlete having her first run of the season.

Twenty six-year-old Lavin will also compete in Ostrava at the World Indoor Series Silver Meet on Wednesday.