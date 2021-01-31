Johann van Graan lauds players 'composure' as Munster escape with win at Benetton

LEADERS Munster moved 15 clear at the top of Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 after securing a last gasp 18-16 victory over struggling Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo on Saturday night.

Misfiring Munster had looked set to become the first side to lose to the Italian side in the PRO14 this season when trailing 15-16 as the clock ticked into the red.

However, a dramatic drop goal from ice cool replacement out-half JJ Hanrahan steered Munster to an unlikely victory.

Munster had lost their way in the contest after storming into an early 12-0 lead with tries from the opportunist Darren Sweetnam and Niall Scannell, the second of which was converted by Ben Healy.

The visitors managed to score just three more points over the next 70 minutes as Benetton took a grip on the contest, thanks to some terrific work at the breakdown.

However, Hanrahan's last ditch drop goal saved Munster's blushes and cemented their place at the top of Conference B.

Afterwards Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "We played against a very good side tonight. We started the game really well, got some good momentum, scored two good tries.

"Benetton were very hot on the breakdown, it was a big breakdown battle, and you know, some moments in our discipline, we worked so hard to get a turnover and then give away a penalty straight away.

"But, you know, we stuck to it right to the end, and for Munster it's never over until that final whistle goes."

Asked about the decisive final play of the contest, Van Graan added: "It's not something we specifically train for during the week, it's something that in our armoury. It was a really good maul and really good composure and great for JJ to get that (kick)."