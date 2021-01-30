Drop of magic from JJ Hanrahan saves misfiring Munster's blushes against Benetton

A STUNNING JJ Hanrahan drop goal with the final kick of the game saved Munster's blushes as the visitors edged to a 18-16 victory over lowly Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo in the Guinness PRO14 on Saturday night.

Conference B table toppers Munster looked destined to suffer defeat to a Benetton side which had failed to one any of their PRO14 fixtures this season whne trailing 15-16 in the final seconds of the game.

However, replacement Hanrahan, who had an indifferent night with the boot against Leinster a week earlier, showed remarkable composure to land the match winning drop goal from well outside the Italian side's '22.

SCORERS: Benetton Rugby: Angelo Esposito, Leonardo Sarto try each, Tommaso Allan pen, pen. Munster: Darren Sweetnam, Niall Scannell try, Ben Healy pen, con, JJ Hanrahan drop goal.

BENETTON RUGBY: Jayden Hayward, Angelo Esposito, Joaquin Riera, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley, Thomas Gallo, Tomas Baravalle, Marco Riccioni, Irné Herbst, Federico Ruzza, Marco Barbini (CAPT), Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi. Replacements: Corniel Els, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, Eli Snyman, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alberto Sgarbi, Luca Petrozzi, Leonardo Sarto.



MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Ben Healy, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (CAPT); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, Damian de Allende.

REFEREE: Andrea Piardi