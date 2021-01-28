BREAKING: Limerick's O'Callaghan wins RTE Young Sports Star of the year

Limerick's Oisin O’Callaghan of Ireland has been crowned the RTE Young Sports Star of the Year for 2020.

The teenager won the Junior Men’s Downhill event during the UCI 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships in Salzburg, Austria in October.

RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year Oisín O'Callaghan tells us about his road to success in becoming Junior World Downhill Mountain Bike Champion #RTESport #RTESportAwards pic.twitter.com/tzrGVZJmxx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 28, 2021

O’Callaghan finished ahead of Great Britain pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott to win Ireland's first ever Downhill world title at the Mountain Bike Championships.

“I don’t think it has sunk in fully yet,” Oisin said.

“It’s a bit overwhelming right now. Everyone has been sending me messages and hoping that I do well and I know lots of people were watching at home.”