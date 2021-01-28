Big Limerick interest in tonight's RTÉ Sports Awards

THERE is big Limerick interest in tonight's RTÉ Sport Awards on RTÉ One, 10.15pm.

After an unprecedented year both on and off the field Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the show celebrating the stellar achievements of Irish sportspeople in 2020 in the face of never-before-seen challenges.

Limerick teenager Oisin O'Callaghan, from Ardpatrick, who claimed a first ever downhill gold for Ireland at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria is short-listed in the Young Sportsperson of the Year category.

The win was O’Callaghan’s first ever race at that level. The 17-year-old followed up his win in Austria with two stage wins at the recently held World Cup competition in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Limerick All-Ireland winning senior hurling manager John Kiely has been nominated in the Manager of the Year category.

Kiely saw his impressive Limerick hurling team go through the year unbeaten. They were the standout hurlers in 2020, winning back-to-back league and Munster titles, as well as regaining the Liam McCarthy Cup they last won in 2018.

Limerick hurling hero Gearoid Hegarty was listed among just six nominees for the RTE Sport 2020 Sportsperson of the Year award which will also be presented on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Limerick All-Ireland winning senior hurling side has been short-listed for the Team of the Year accolade at this week's RTE Sports Awards 2020.

John Kiely's Limerick hurling charges are one of six teams to be short-listed for the Team of the Year accolade.

Ruthless Limerick over-powered Waterford to complete the perfect season and reclaim the All-Ireland hurling title. The Treaty County won all ten of their competitive 2020 matches to take the League, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

The other teams in the running to receive the award are the Dublin men's senior football side, the Dublin Ladies football team, the Kilkenny camogie side, the Leinster rugby team and the Shamrock Rovers soccer side.