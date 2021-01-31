Late Garrett Fitzgerald honoured by Rugby Writers' of Ireland

FORMER Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald and UL Bohemian club woman Louise Galvin were both honoured at this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland awards.

Garrett Fitzgerald, who sadly passed away in February 2020, received the Tom Rooney award which is granted to a person or club who made a significant contribution to the sport of rugby.

The longest-serving provincial chief executive in Irish rugby, Fitzgerald spearheaded the province’s rise in the professional era overseeing a 20-year period that produced the greatest days for the province, with successes on and off the field.

The former Munster chief was awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Limerick, presented with the Richard Harris Patron’s award, and honoured by the Federation of Irish Sport for his outstanding contribution to sport.

As a coach, the late Garrett Fitzgerald masterminded Munster's shock win over Bob Dwyer’s touring Wallabies at Musgrave Park in 1992.

Louise Galvin, who retired from international women’s 7s in October of last year, received the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7’s Player of the Year award.

The Kerry native amassed an incredible 96 World Series appearances for her country, scoring 22 tries during that time. The full list of this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland award winners is:

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Award Winners:

Men’s Player of The Year: Garry Ringrose

Women’s Player of the Year: Béibhinn Parsons

Tom Rooney Award: Garrett Fitzgerald

Dave Guiney Team of the Year: Leinster

Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Jordan Conroy

Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Louise Galvin

Club of the Year: Ballynahinch

Hall of Fame inductees: Trevor Ringland and Fiona Coghlan