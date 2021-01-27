Limerick hurlers short-listed for top RTE Sport accolade

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland winning senior hurling side has been short-listed for the Team of the Year accolade at this week's RTE Sports Awards 2020.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be broadcast on tomorrow, Thursday, 28 January on RTÉ One at 10.15pm.

After an unprecedented year both on and off the field, Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the show, celebrating the stellar achievements of Irish sportspeople in 2020 in the face of never-before-seen challenges.

John Kiely's Limerick hurling charges are one of six teams to be short-listed for the Team of the Year accolade.

Ruthless Limerick over-powered Waterford to complete the perfect season and reclaim the All-Ireland hurling title. The Treaty County won all ten of their competitive 2020 matches to take the League, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

The other teams in the running to receive the award are the Dublin men's senior football side, the Dublin Ladies football team, the Kilkenny camogie side, the Leinster rugby team and the Shamrock Rovers soccer side.