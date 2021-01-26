Munster face first of six fixtures minus Irish internationals this Saturday

MUNSTER face the first of six Guinness PRO14 fixtures minus their Ireland players this Saturday when travelling to Stadio Monigo to take on Benetton Rugby, 5pm Irish time.

A total of 10 Munster players have been included in Ireland's squad preparing for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Ireland's campaign kicks-off with an away date against Wales on Sunday, February 7 in Cardiff at 3pm.

The players included in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad are not due to return back for Munster duty until after the final Six Nations fixture away to England on March 20.

In the meantime, Munster will face no fewer than six Guinness PRO14 regular season ties against Benetton Rugby, away, January 30, 5pm, before a three-week break to their next outing against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday, February 20.

Munster then have a six-day turnaround before a Friday, February 26 meeting with Cardiff at the Arms Park, 8pm.

Munster will then play their first home fixture in six weeks when Conference B rivals Connacht visit Thomond Park on Friday, March 5, 7.35pm.

That will be the first of three successive home fixtures for Munster as the Scarlets visit Limerick on Friday, March 12, 8pm, before Benetton Rugby are at Thomond Park on Friday, March 19 for a 6pm kick-off.