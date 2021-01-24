Limerick man is new Dublin senior camogie manager

LIMERICK man Adrain O'Sullivan has been appointed as the new 2021 Dublin senior camogie manager.

O'Sullivan, the current UL Ashbourne Cup manager, guided the Limerick college to two prestigious Ashbourne Cup titles in 2019 and 2020

The new Dublin boss also boasts an impressive inter-county camogie coaching record, including an All-Ireland Minor A championship with Limerick in 2014, the county's first ever in the grade, and intermediate championships with both Limerick and Kilkenny in 2014 and 2016

He also won senior county championships as a coach in camogie with Thomastown (Kilkenny) in 2020 and in hurling with Clonkill (Westmeath) in 2019

Limerick man O'Sullivan is also a successful inter-county hurling coach. He was coach of Kildare, 2016 in 2017 and Westmeath 2019 under fellow Limerick man Joe Quaid when winning promotion to division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League.

O'Sullivan replaces outgoing Dublin senior camogie manager, John Treacy, of Cuala.