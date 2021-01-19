Referee confirmed for Munster's big Guinness Pro14 derby with Leinster

THE referee has been confirmed for Munster's re-arranged Guinness PRO14 derby with Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday, 7.35pm.

Andrew Brace has been confirmed as the match referee for the big interprovincial fixture. It will be his 61st time to referee a Guinness PRO14 fixture.

Limerick-based Brace also took charge of Munster's Guinness PRO14 semi-final meeting with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last September.

This will be Andrew’s eight interprovincial derby fixture. Andrew Brace studied at the University College Plymouth Marjon and has a BA in Sports Science and Coaching with Outdoor Adventure.

He subsequently moved to Ireland to play and coach rugby and lined out with Old Crescent RFC and won the 2012 Emirates Cup of Nations representing Belgium. He also represented Belgium in Sevens.

He was an assistant referee at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

R9: Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby – KO 19:35

Thomond Park, Limerick

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU, 61st competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher, Eoghan Cross (both IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Live on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 2, SuperSport, ESPN+ (USA), pro14.tv.

Deferred on TG4 Saturday 21:30