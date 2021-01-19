Munster aim to improve poor record against Leinster in Guinness PRO14

MUNSTER will look to improve upon their poor return of just one win in their last nine meetings with Leinster when the provinces go head-to-head in a rearranged Guinness PRO14 clash at Thomond Park this Saturday, 7.35pm.

Munster's only win in their last nine interprovincial derbies with arch rivals Leinster was their 26-17 success at Thomond Park in December 2018.

This Saturday's rescheduled fixture was originally due to take place on St Stephen's Day.

However, the interpro was postponed as Leinster 'were investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing'.

Leinster later confirmed that 'all those outstanding Covid-19 PCR Testing results had now been returned and all players and staff have tested negative'.

Johann van Graan's Munster side had originally been due to be Heineken Champions Cup action away to Harlequins next weekend. However, Heineken Cup organisers confirmed last week that, 'following a directive from the French authorities that the participation of TOP 14 clubs in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup at the current time constitutes too great a public health risk, EPCR has no choice but to announce that the 2020/21 tournaments are temporarily suspended'.

Munster currently sit on top of Conference B of the Guinness PRO 14, 11 points clear of second-placed Connacht. Johann van Graan's charges have lost just one of their nine PRO14 fixtures this season.

Both sides are likely to field strong line-ups this weekends as their Ireland internationals are likely be available for selection prior to joining up with the Ireland Six Nations squad.

Leinster defeated Munster 13-3 in the PRO14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium last September, while Leo Cullen's charges emerged 27-25 winners in their regular season fixture also at the Aviva Stadium last August.

Overall, the two provinces have met on 160 occasions since their first meeting in March 1877 with Leinster winning 101 of those encounters to Munster's 48.

Munster's most recent outing in the PRO 14 was a nail-biting 16-10 victory over Connacht at the Sportsground. The interpro fixture saw prop James Cronin make his 100th PRO14 appearance for Munster.