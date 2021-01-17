Limerick midfielder signs for Irish Premiership side Portadown

FORMER Mungret Regional Schoolboy Sam Warde has signed for Portadown FC in the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership.

Twenty two-year-old central midfielder Warde joins Portadown from SSE Airtricity League First Division Galway United on an 18 month deal.

Warde joined Huddersfield Town from Local junior side Mungret Regional in 2014 on a two year scholarship. The talented midfielder made appearances for the club’s U18 and U21 squads and was one of three Academy scholars in his year who were offered a first professional contract by the club.

Warde would leave Huddersfield Town in 2017 and joined League Two side Colchester United where he featured regularly for the League Two club’s U23s.

The central midfielder would return home to Ireland in 2019 to join Sligo Rovers on loan before making the move permanent and then moving on to Galway United in February 2020.

Warde made his Republic of Ireland’s Under-18 debut in an international friendly against England in March 2016. He was called up to the squad by former Portadown midfielder Paul Doolin who was head coach of the Republic of Ireland U18s at the time.

Portadown are currently in 10th position in the Irish premiership table.

Reacting to his move, to the Irish Premiership, Warde said: “I’m very happy, excited to be moving up and can’t wait to get started. I am a technical player, and like to get on the ball and pass it around and hopefully get a few goals too.”

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton added: “I’m delighted to get Sam into the club. He comes with a very good pedigree after starting his career at Huddersfield before a year at Colchester and the last few years playing for Sligo and Galway.

“Sam is someone we had seen playing a couple of years ago and kept tabs on. Dave has done a lot of work on going over old notes this last while and we had been recommended Sam. We are now looking forward to seeing him in action for us."