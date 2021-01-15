Munster could host Scarlets or Clermont in Champions Cup knock-out

MUNSTER could be set to host the Scarlets or ASM Clermont Auvergne at the last 16 stage of the Heineken Champions Cup with confirmation that the final two rounds of European pool matches that were postponed earlier this week will not be rearranged.

The final two rounds of pool fixtures in the Heineken Champions Cup were set to take place over the next two weekends but instead the competition will go straight to a knockout format in April.

The news was confirmed by English Premier Rugby’s chief executive Darren Childs on Thursday who said the postponed pool games have now been abandoned because of the lack of free weekends in an already full schedule.

European Cup organisers (EPCR) are set to announce the revamped structure of the competitions in the coming week.

Following a directive from the French government, EPCR said on Monday it had 'no choice' but to postpone the two remaining rounds of pool games scheduled for this month.

However, while the pool fixtures will not be completed, the competitions are still set to be played to a finish.

The most likely format for the Champions Cup now is to go to a knock-out last 16 stage.

Depending on the format competition organisers choose for those last 16 ties, Munster could end up hosting the Scarlets or ASM Clermont Auvergne at Thomond Park in April in their next outing in the competition.

Munster had been due to face the French side in a pool fixture at Thomond Park this weekend.

Johann van Graan's charges had won their opening two pool fixtures against Harlequins and ASM Clermont Auvergne.

The EPCR are expected to announce details on how the Champions Cup will proceed either later this month or in early February.