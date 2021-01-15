Limerick captain selected for county's first All-Star football nomination in 10 years

LIMERICK star Iain Corbett has been selected among the 45 nominees for the 2020 PwC All-Star football team.

Corbett is the first Limerick name on an All-Star Football short-list since John Galvin in 2010.

Newcastle West's Corbett is one of 18 defenders nominated for six positions. He faces opposition from players from Dublin, Mayo, Cavan, Tipperary, Armagh and Donegal.

The nomination is just reward for a sterling season from Corbett as Limerick won Division Four of the Allianz League and the McGrath Cup - the centre back jointly captaining the team with goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan.

Indeed Corbett also played in attack for the Billy Lee managed Limerick this season.

2020 was Corbett's ninth season with the Limerick senior footballers - making his debut in 2012.

Limerick went throughout this last decade without a football All-Star nomination.

John Galvin (2004, 2009, 2010), John Quane (2002), Muiris Gavin (2003), Conor Mullane (2004) and Johnny McCarthy (2009) are all previous nominations since the turn of the millennium but Limerick still awaits a first ever football All-Star.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of GAA correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, chaired by GAA President John Horan.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

Players from 10 different counties are represented in the final list of football nominations.

The history-making, six-in-a-row All-Ireland SFC winners Dublin head up the short-list with 13 representatives.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo are next with 12 contenders.

After winning a first Ulster title since 1997, Cavan have been rewarded with seven nominations. Tipperary’s memorable march to a first Munster senior football title since 1935 is reflected in four nominations.

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

Davey Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robbie McDaid (all Dublin),

Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Patrick Durcan (all Mayo),

Ciarán Brady, Padraig Faulkner, Gerry Smith (all Cavan),

Kevin Fahy, Bill Maher (both Tipperary),

Iain Corbett (Limerick), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Peadar Mogan (Donegal).

Midfielders

James McCarthy (Dublin), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Colin O’Riordan (Tipperary), Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), Ian Maguire (Cork).

Forwards

Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, Seán Bugler (all Dublin),

Cillian O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy (all Mayo),

Martin Reilly, Thomas Galligan (both Cavan),

Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy (both Galway),

Michael Langan, Ciarán Thompson (both Donegal),

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), David Clifford (Kerry).

Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin (all Mayo)

Footballer of the Year nominees

Brian Fenton (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

GAA president John Horan has led the congratulations to the nominees.

“I want to acknowledge all of those who have been chosen among this list of nominees for the PwC All-Stars. The 2020 season will go down in history for the backdrop against which it was played, and all of our players deserve great credit for producing the levels of skill and enjoyment we witnessed. Our thanks to PwC for helping ensure those heroics are recognised here,” he said.

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “Sincere congratulations to all of the 45 players named as nominees for the PwC All Stars on behalf of everyone at PwC. It is a tremendous achievement to make the 45-strong shortlist and it is a testament to these players’ abilities, both individually and as part of a team, that they were selected. Despite all the obvious difficulties and obstacles, the 2020 Championship was packed with entertainment, brilliant games and outstanding individual performances and the nominees all played their part in this tremendous spectacle. Their nominations are all well-deserved and we wish them all every success in the new season ahead.”

Paul Flynn, Chief Executive of the GPA added his warmest congratulations

"While our games are all about the team, individual recognition through the PwC All-Stars, which are the pinnacle in individual achievement in Gaelic football, is a huge honour. Congratulations also to the nominees for both the PwC Footballer of the Year and the PwC Young Footballer of the Year.”