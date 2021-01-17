Limerick athletics weekly news round-up

TRAINING

Remains suspended for Juveniles and Seniors until at least the end of January.

VIRTUAL RUNS

Well done to all who ran #notparkrun and various other virtual events.

The Milford Hospice 10k takes place on the 30th and 31st of January. Entry is 15 Euro.

The Adare 10K Virtual Run 2021 takes place throughout the month of February. It has options of 1,2,5 and 10K with the ability to upload times.

All participants will be entered into draws for a male and female Citizen Eco Drive watch with thanks to Cowper Jewellers Newcastle West. To register go to westlimerickac.ie or Myrunresults.com.

20 YEARS AGO

Munster Junior and Senior Indoor Championships Nenagh

There was a Dooneen 1-2 in the Senior Long Jump with Kevin Burke taking first place (6:56) from teammate Paul Phelan (6:13 )with the lead having changed hands a number of times.

Liam Reale won the Junior 800m in 1:65.8.

The ‘ever improving’ Martin Bradshaw collected Silver in the Senior 1500m in 4:19.9 with Joe O’Connor from West Limerick fourth.

Rachel Lenihan won the Junior 800m with Tracey Roche in her final indoor event as a Junior second.

The Country Club 5 Mile was won by Niall Collins (West Limerick) in a time of 32:29 with Mike Carroll second for the hosts in 35:09.

Third was Daragh Kelly (35:50) with Keith Ryan (Limerick AC) fourth in 35:52 and Frank Meaney fifth in 37:40.

Maureen Foley (Bilboa) was first woman in 39:28.

60 YEARS AGO

Pat O’Regan (Limerick AC) won the Munster Novice Cross-Country Championships in Holy Cross Co. Tipperary.

The 1959 Limerick Novice Champion, was ‘an easy winner’ over D. Duggan (Cork) and P. Conn (Tipperary).

Christy Brosnan 1958 (Tournafulla) and John Downes 1959 (Kilmallock) were previous Limerick winners of the title.

APRIL 1941

Due to an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease the standing Committee of the Limerick County Board N. A. and C.A. announced the indefinite Postponement of all Athletic fixtures including the imminent Senior County XC Championships.

Due to be held at Greenpark it was never rescheduled.

The 1941 Cross Country season had to that point been a great one for Bruree AC with M. O’ Sheá and Mick Moloney having taken Junior and Novice individual titles for the club.

Bruree also won the Novice team competition with the Junior team title going to the Army .