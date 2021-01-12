Munster Rugby issue squad injury update

THE Munster squad gathered at their High Performance Centre at UL for training today, Tuesday, with the medical department issuing the latest player update.

Following on from the Connacht game on Saturday, prop Keynan Knox required an MRI for a knee injury sustained in the Round 11 Guinnes PRO14 victory. South African-born Knox will now undergo rehab with the medical department.

Full back Mike Haley and lock Jean Kleyn were treated for head injuries and both will follow the graduated return to play protocols.

Meanwhile, Munster report that prop Dave Kilcoyne and back-row Jack O’Donoghue picked up minor knocks in training last week but both are expected to train this week.

Kilcoyne will look to return to full team training towards the end of the week following a calf niggle, while Jack O’Donoghue sustained a low-grade leg injury and will also return to training towards the end of the week.

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).