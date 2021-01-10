Ex-Rep of Ireland international Marie Curtin calls time on glittering career

TREATY United's highly regarded captain and ex-Republic of Ireland women's international Marie Curtin has announced her retirement from soccer.

Thirty five-year-old Curtin won an impressive 55 senior caps for her country between 2000 and 2012 in a decorated career.

The versatile Curtin, who played in defence, midfield and in attack, played Women's National League (WNL) football with Cork, Galway and Limerick, before taking over the role as skipper of the Treaty United side which competed in the WNL for the first time in 2020.

Announcing her decision to retire on social media, Marie Curtin tweeted: "I know there's a pandemic going on and everything but I'm officially announcing retirement!



"Thank you to the good people in sports clubs all across Ireland who do the unseen work that means so much for players as we reflect back on our sports days."

"From the young days at Trinity Rangers & Croom UTD where I got started to Lifford, Hofstra, Long Island Fury, Fortuna FK, to Irish underage/colleges/senior team & to Kilmallock UTD, Cork City FC, Galway FC, a brief stint at Wexford, to Limerick FC & Treaty United FC.

"Thanks especially to David Rooney and Irene Hehir who influenced me in playing soccer as long as I have. Looking forward to seeing @TreatyUnitedFC grow, the @FAI_WNL continuing to grow & of course the @FAIWomen team getting the spotlight it deserves."

Limerick woman Curtin began her football career at Trinity Rangers and Croom United before moving to Lifford Ladies FC and later playing for University College Dublin in the 2003–04 UEFA Women's Cup.

In 2004 Curtin moved to Hofstra University on a soccer scholarship. While in America, Curtin also turned out for the WPSL club Long Island Fury. Here she was converted to a striker, scoring a hat–trick on her debut.

On returning to Ireland, Curtin played Gaelic football for Limerick and joined newly–formed local soccer team Kilmallock United.

Curtin represented the Republic of Ireland at Under–16 and 18 level and was named Young Player of the Year at the 2002 FAI International Football Awards. She later became a regular pick in defence for the senior National team.

In 2007, while a student at Hofstra, Curtin played for Irish Universities at the 2007 Summer Universiade in Bangkok.

Played for Cork Womens Football Club for the inaugural 2011 Women's National League before moving to Wexford Youths.