Limerick athletics weekly news round-up

TRAINING

IN light with government Covid 19 government safety regulations all Senior and Juvenile Training has been cancelled until at least the January 31.

VIRTUAL RUNS

Well done to Mike Sheehy (West Limerick) who was third in Duhallow AC virtual 5knin in a time of 16:30.

Well done also to Patricia Wade, Joanne Browne and others who ran the Great Limerick Virtual Challenge. #notparkrun and various other virtual events also took place.

FIXTURES

The Mallow 10 Mile road race has been provisionally scheduled for Sunday, July 4.

VIRTUAL

The Milford Hospice 10k takes place on weekend of January 28 and 29. Early bird entry is €15.

The Adare 10K Virtual Run 2021 is now open for entry. It takes place over the month of February with distances of 1,2,5 and 10K with the ability to upload times.

All entrants will be entered into two draws for a Citizen Eco Drive watch (one each in men’s and women’s style), valued at €325 each, with thanks to Cowper Jewellers Newcastle West.

To enter, visit westlimerickac.ie or Myrunresults.com

20 YEARS AGO

Keith Ryan (Limerick AC) took first place in the New Year’s Day Country Club 5 Mile in 29:09 with Jim Burke Jnr of Dundrum second 30:15.

Packie Riordan was third for West Limerick in 31:30 with Bernard Collins (Limerick AC) fourth. 32:19. Dave Condon (33:50) and Willie Costello (33:39) were fifth and sixth respectively. Margaret Harold was first woman in 41:54.

25 YEARS AGO

Waterford Crystal Country Club 5 Mile

John Scanlon West Limerick lead from the start and was never closely challenged winning in 25:19.

He was followed in second by Ger Mullane of Limerick AC in 26:31 and in third by James Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane) in 26:44. Kieran Lynch Limerick AC was fourth and first Junior in 27:06 with the Limerick AC duo of Rory O’Donnell (27:57) and Ken O’Donnell (28:56) fifth and sixth. M40 John Murnane M45 Jackie O’Connell 32:10, ’M50 Pat Doran 32:38,M55 Pat Gavin 38:02,

In the Women’s race Susan Murnane (Limerick AC) only got the better of Siobhan McCormack (Emerald) winning by 29:06 to 29:32. Edel O’Shea of Limerick AC was third.

50 YEARS AGO

Sean O’Sullivan (Castlemahon) won the County 4 Mile Road Championships held in Castlemahon in a time of 21:48.

He had some 200 yards to spare from clubmate Tom Lenihan who was second in 22:20. The Cregan brothers Séamus (22:31) and John (22:37) were third and fourth for Croom with Gerry Andrews (Limerick AC) fifth in 22:55.

With 6 to score Limerick AC took the team prize on 31 points from Croom in second on 47.

The ladies one mile event was won by Katie Daly (St Patrick’s) with Kathy Morrissey Glin second and J. Long (also St. Patricks) third. G. O’Brien (Glin) and D. Daly (St.Patricks) were fourth and fifth.

On 36 points St Patrick’s were team winners from Glin in second on 42.