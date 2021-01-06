Mooreabbey Milers AC weekly news round-up

GOAL Mile

The GOAL Mile is a much loved tradition when family and friends all over the country take time out on Christmas Day to do a Mile to support GOAL's work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The program brings together a preventative and curative approach to infant malnutrition. Last year GOAL reached more than six million people in need with nutrition, health, livelihood, and emergency response support.

Santa hadn't long departed when the Holian family Damien, Juliette, Patrick and Daniel headed to the local community field to to show their support for this charity.



Mile Challenge

Like most races last year our own annual fundraiser the mile dash didn't come to pass. So a few club members took it on virtually within their 5k radius while making a donation to GOAL, Milford Hospice or Jigsaw.

Out over the weekend was Michael Fitzgerald clocking 5.26, Patricia Ryan 6.47 hitting a mile PB, Ewan Cunningham clocked 5.20, running beau Dariusz Gazdowicz crossed the line in 6.07, Jason Collins ran 6.21, Jason Wright opted for 2.5 laps of the community field in 8.12 while not far behind was Pauline Chapman in 8.15 and finally Stuart Moloney only needed 4.33 start line to finish line.