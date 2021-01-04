UL-Bohemian player features on RTEs Ireland's Fittest Family

A TALENTED UL-Bohemian and Munster Women's Rugby player is featuring on popular RTE TV series Ireland's Fittest Family.

Twenty four-year-old teacher Clodagh O'Halloran plays rugby with UL Bohs and the Munster Women's side.

Clodagh likes to keep fit and strong. Before she started her career in rugby, the Clare woman played camogie for her county and soccer.

She is joined on her team by James O'Halloran, 54, a plumber, who played county hurling and soccer and still plays 5- a-side soccer.

The team also features Leanne O'Halloran and Jamie O'Halloran.

Ireland's Fittest Family which returned to RTE screens last night features host Mairead Ronan and coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke, and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Each year, the competition begins with a group of 15-20 families, all of whom will be put through extreme endurance challenges in new locations around the country, from steep sand dunes to airports to Irish bogs and a180-metre ski slope.

This year's series of Ireland’s Fittest Family was filmed over the course of three weeks in August at the new hub at Hell & Back in Kilruddery, Co Wicklow. Set across acres of land at the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, this is the perfect location to put our families through their paces.