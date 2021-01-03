FAI issue update on latest Covid-19 guidelines

THE FAI has confirmed in recent days that all football activity has suspended until January 31 with the exception of senior SSE Airtricity League and senior Women’s National League teams who are exempt.

In a statement the FAI point out that Level 5 Guidelines do not allow for any collective team training for any team other than senior SSE Airtricity League or Women’s National League teams. The new Government Level 5 Guidelines do not allow for any adult amateur, Futsal and underage football activity including the underage National Leagues and all schoolboy and schoolgirl football.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines do not allow for any trials or assessments until further notice – with the exception of senior SSE Airtricity League and senior Women’s National League teams who are exempt subject to League guidelines.

The new Government Level 5 Guidelines allow for individual training only.

The FAI say they are currently finalising a submission to Sport Ireland as they formulate a plan to facilitate a return for all competitive sport as early as possible in the New Year.

The FAI is committed to getting all levels of the game back on the pitch as soon as they can but the Association are also respectful of the need for these new Government Guidelines in the wake of the alarming rise in Covid-19 numbers.

The FAI added: “We again commend all our clubs for their adherence to Government guidelines to date and we have reconfirmed to Sport Ireland our ongoing commitment to the advice issued by all Government agencies.”