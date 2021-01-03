GAA says inter-county training resumption date 'under review' due to Covid-19 surge

THE GAA has warned that while collective training for senior inter-county panels may only recommence from the middle of January, the current growth rates in Covid-19 transmission means this date is under review.

In a statement, the GAA say that at inter-county level, 'it remains the case that collective training for senior inter-county panels may only recommence from January 15th. However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review.'

For the moment senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club or county owned gyms and no training is currently permitted for any other panels such as U-20 or Minor.

The GAA in recent days has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice.

Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19 and the current restrictions in the North, individual training only is permitted for GAA clubs.

Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively, club games are not permitted, and GAA club grounds must remain closed.

Dressing rooms, showers and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities. Club Gyms must remain closed until further notice.

No indoor meetings can be held, while all officer training must be delivered online. Outdoor coaching education courses are not permitted. Club bars must remain closed until the current restrictions are lifted.

No organised indoor gatherings can take place under the current restrictions.

Commercial use of indoor halls, for example by state bodies, eg, HSE/Schools is permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance are in place. These are the only instances in which indoor activity is permitted on GAA Club property.