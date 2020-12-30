How Limerick sport is impacted by Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

THE government's decision to move to full Level 5 restrictions in an attempt to get the latest surge in cases of Covid-19 under control has a major impact for sport.

Details of the restrictions on sport which were confirmed this Wednesday evening and are set to be in effect until midnight on January 31 are:

Exercise and sporting events

Training

* People may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise.

* No indoor or outdoor exercise group activities, including those involving children, should take place.

* Outdoor golf and tennis are not permitted.

* Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes. No indoor or outdoor gatherings involving

*“individual training” except for professional and elite sports.

Matches and events

* Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

* No other matches or events are to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

*Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close from close of business on 31 December.