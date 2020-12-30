Munster coach JP Ferreira says South African rugby excited by Rainbow Cup

MUNSTER defence coach JP Ferreira believes South African rugby is excited by the prospect of four of their sides competing in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup later this season.

South Africa’s four ‘Super’ teams, the Vodacom Bulls; Emirates Lions; Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers, will join the Guinness PRO14 sides in the new Rainbow Cup competition when it kicks-off next April.

The current Guinness PRO14 campaign will end in March allowing South Africa’s four ‘Super’ teams and existing clubs to finish the season with a 16-team Rainbow Cup competition ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour.

Munster's South African-born defence coach JP Ferreira says while the new competition will be a challenge for the four Super Rugby sides, it is an exciting prospect.

Ferreira said: "I have spoken to one or two other coaches and they're really excited. It's a massive challenge for them. Again, it's a bit of a change in scenery and I think that's the exciting part to compete in different conditions is going to be massive.

"I think there's loads of excitement. I think the players are looking forward to it. I think it's well received in South Africa. I think the TV numbers will spike. It's not just the same product that they have been watching for the last couple of years and last couple of seasons so on that front I think it's going to be great.

"You're going from five degree weather, wet and rainy into 32 degrees and hard surfaces so it's going to be some tactics to watch the guys go over there and play. Then you've got the high veldt that also adds to it. It's going to be exciting."