'Leinster postponement could stand us in good stead' - Munster coach JP Ferreira

MUNSTER defence coach JP Ferreira believes the postponement of their scheduled St Stephen's Day Guinness PRO14 fixture with Leinster could stand them in good stead ahead of Saturday's clash with Ulster in Belfast.

Munster take their 9-game winning run in all competitions this season to the Kingspan Stadium, 5.15pm, where they face an in-form Ulster side.

A delay in some Leinster Covid-19 results resulted in their December 26 clash with Munster at Thomond Park being postponed.

JP Ferreira does not believe the postponement will impact negatively on Munster ahead of this weekend's trip to Belfast.

Ferrira said: "It (Leinster postponement) probably will stand us in good stead because we had a good couple of weeks on the go and we could give them a weekend and get their heads clear from rugby.

"So that is a positive and we still trained on Thursday so we didn’t think of it as limiting us.

"We know certainly how tough Ulster are in Belfast. We got that first-hand last season and them beating us up really up there. So we know what it is coming, it will be a tough test and we are excited for the weekend."