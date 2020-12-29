Memorable Limerick success at Leopardstown Christmas Festival

THERE was a notable Limerick success on the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival earlier today.

Midnight Maestro, trained in Bruree by Enda Bolger and owned by race sponsor JP McManus claimed victory in the day's opening contest at the Foxrock venue, the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

The 16/1 winner provided a first success on the racecourse for 21-year-old Listowel, Co Kerry jockey, Tom Kelly.

Kelly has been part of Enda Bolger's training operation since January.

Winner Midnight Maestro, who beat Theatre World by eight and a half lengths into second place, was having his third outing for winning trainer Bolger.