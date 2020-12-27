Day two of Limerick's Christmas Racing Festival falls victim to Storm Bella

TODAY'S scheduled second day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival has fallen victim to Storm Bella.

It was confirmed this Sunday morning December 27, that following 18mm of rain Limerick Racecourse was found to be waterlogged and unfit for racing.

With further rain forecast, the fixture scheduled for today, December 27, has been cancelled. There will also be an 8am precautionary inspection at 8am tomorrow (Monday) morning ahead of the fixture scheduled.

The Limerick Christmas Racing Festival, which is being staged behind-closed-doors this year due to Covid-19, is due to continue until Tuesday, December 29.

Limerick's scheduled seven race card on December 27 had been due to feature the Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle of €35,000.00.

The feature race on St Stephen's Day, the Grade 1 Matchbook Betting Exchange Faugheen Novice Chase, was won by the Willie Mullins-trained 5/1 shot Colreevy.

The 5/1 shot fought back strongly to deny Gordon Elliott's Pencilfulloflead by half a length in the Grade One contest.

The winner’s stablemate Asterion Forlonge was the odds-on. 4/6 favourite, but exited the race five fences from home.