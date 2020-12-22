Munster issue injury update ahead of big Leinster showdown at Thomond Park

THE Munster squad returned to training on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Leinster at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Peter O’Mahony was removed from the match against Clermont Auvergne with a head injury and he will now follow the return to play protocols.

Alex McHenry (thumb) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) will return to training this week.

Kilcoyne's return to training is a big boost for Munster. The Limerick prop sustained an ankle injury in the opening minutes of Munster's Guinness PRO14 regular season clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in August.

Munster have missed Kilcoyne's ball-carrying prowess in recent months.

Jeremy Loughman returned to action in Friday night’s Munster A victory over Leinster A at Thomond Park.

The team to face Leinster will be named on Thursday.

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder) RG Snyman (knee) Neil Cronin (knee) Joey Carbery (ankle) James Cronin (abdomen), Ben Healy (shoulder).