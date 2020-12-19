Magnificent Munster storm back to stun Clermont Auvergne in Champions Cup

MUNSTER stormed back from a 19-point deficit in the opening half to score a thrilling 39-31 Heineken Champions Cup pool victory over Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday night.

This was just the second time in 33 European pool fixtures that Clermont had failed to win at home.

Remarkably two-time European Cup winners Munster outscored their opponents 30-3 over the closing 55 minutes of the contest.

Munster's hopes of taking anything from their trip to France looked slim when Johann van Graan's charges feel 28-9 in arrears after 25 minutes as the Top 14 side had sealed a try bonus point.

However, a Mike Haley try and JJ hanrahan's excellent conversion gave Munster hope at half-time, 16-28.

Munster maintained their stunning comeback in the second period with a late CJ Stander try sealing the most unlikely to wins.

Munster have now started the season with nine straight victories in all competitions.

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE: Kotaro Matsushima; Damian Penaud, Jean-Pascal Barraque, George Moala, Alivereti Raka, Camille Lopez (Capt), Sébastien Bézy; Peni Ravai, Etienne Fourcade, Rabah Slimani, Paul Jedrasiak, Peceli Yato, Judicaël Cancoriet, Clement Lanen, Fritz Lee. Replacements: Adrien Pélissié, Etienne Falgoux, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Lanen, Edward Annandale, Morgan Parra, Tim Nanai-Williams, Tavite Veredamu,

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (capt), CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue.