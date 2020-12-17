Munster Rugby announces partnernship with Laya Healthcare

MUNSTER Rugby have announced a new three-year partnership with Laya healthcare which will see them become the province’s Official Health and Wellbeing Partner.

Building on its existing partnership with Leinster Rugby, laya healthcare has also joined forces with Connacht Rugby and is now the Official Health & Wellbeing Partner of three provinces.

Laya healthcare plans to work with Munster Rugby on a strategic vision that will support the performance of the province by focusing on aspects of health and wellbeing across the men’s and women’s teams, the backroom team, right through to the fans.

To whet fans’ appetite for the upcoming Guinness Pro 14 interprovincial matches across the festive season, laya healthcare will be releasing a content series that highlights the provincial heritage of both Munster and Connacht Rugby. Munster’s stag will form the centre point of one of the videos, showcasing the characteristics that link it to rugby in a digitally led campaign.

Kevin Kent, Head of Marketing at laya healthcare, said; “With laya healthcare’s proud heritage in Munster, it is a great honour for us to become the Official Health & Wellbeing Partner of Munster Rugby.

"By tapping into the positive power of sport, laya’s commitment to health and wellness will empower players and fans alike across Munster to embrace innovative new ways to take control of their health and enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

"We look forward to playing our part in supporting all aspects of the club and helping Munster Rugby continue to build on its performance, success and tradition.”

Speaking about the new partnership, Dave Kavanagh, Munster Rugby Head of Commercial & Marketing, said; “We are delighted to have laya healthcare join our close family of Munster Rugby sponsors and partners. It is particularly gratifying to welcome them aboard at this very challenging time in our social, business and sports landscape.

"We know that with their Munster and rugby heritage they will be an active and visible supporter of Munster Rugby, our teams, our people, and our fans over the next three years. We look forward to great days ahead!”

Laya healthcare has already built strong links in the Munster region. With its head office in Cork, laya healthcare is soon to open a new Health & Wellbeing Clinic in Caherdavin, Limerick.

The upcoming opening of the Limerick clinic is creating over 20 jobs and will offer the people of Limerick, and the surrounding region, a comprehensive breadth of healthcare services.