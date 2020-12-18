Bridges of Limerick in aid of Milford Hospice

An Brú AC 1 Mile League

After 5 weeks the An Brú AC Juvenile Virtual “1 Mile” League came to a conclusion last Saturday in University of Limerick.

Each team got to run their 1 mile time trial together. The improvements each week were amazing and this showed with outstanding performances by everyone.

Congratulations to our overall winners ‘The Eagles’ composed of Adam Hope, Emily Higgins, Rachel McAuliffe, Robyn Browne Collins, Daniel Canty, Charlie Casey and Kate O’Dwyer.

Thanks to parent Ian Horgan for capturing some lovely photos. Thank you to the parents who embraced the mile each week with their kids and to everyone who helped out Saturday.

An Brú AC wish everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas -An Brú AC

Bridges of Limerick

WELL done to all Limerick AC athletes who ran the Bridges of Limerick taking them from Castleconnell to Limerick City in aid of Milford Hospice.

To donate visit the Limerick AC Facebook page or IDONATE.IE

50 Years Ago

SEÁN O’Sullivan took command early on to win the County Road Championships by over 200 yards in a time of 21:48 at Castlemahon.

Limerick AC teammate Tom Lenihan was second in 22:20. Séamus Cregan was 3rd in 22:31 with brother John 4th in 22:37. With 6 to score Limerick AC were much too strong in the team competition, taking the title with 31 points from Croom on 47 and for their efforts received the Archdeacon O’Carroll Cup.

P. Shanahan of Reenavanna Harriers took the Novice title over 2 miles from Robert Costello (Limerick AC) in second. Reenavanna were team winners.

Kathleen Daly of St. Patricks took the women’s title over 1 mile with K. Morrissey (Glin) 2nd and J. Long of St. Patricks 3rd. St. Patricks were team winners on 32 pts from Glin second on 42.

120 Years Ago

A very large crowd at the Markets saw G.B. Tickler of Dublin, World Champion over 1,2, and 4 miles take on ‘World Long Distance Champion’ M. O’Neill from Adare in a 4 Mile Challenge for the prize of 50 Pounds.

The Limerick man was 1-4 favourite and the race was over 16 laps, 356 yards. In a contest where the lead changed many times, a final surge by O’Neill saw him victorious by 6 yards in a time of 21 minutes 11 seconds. This took place in May.

On 18th November the West Limerick man defeated a H. Watkins by 5 yards in a similar challenge at the Markets Field in a time of 15:19 and again took the 50 Pounds prize.

Fixtures

Athletics Ireland announced details of National Cross-Country Championships at Juvenile, U19/U20 and Senior level for February 2021. For further information visit the Athletics Ireland website.

The Mallow 10 Mile has been provisionally arranged for Sunday 4th July .

Virtual

The Great Limerick Virtual Challenge with distances from 5K to Full marathon. To be run between 24th December and 1st January. Entry €20. The Milford Hospice 10k takes place on 28th and 29th January.

The Adare 10K virtual run takes place throughout the month of February. It includes distances of 1, 2, 5 and 10K with the ability to upload times.

Entry fee is €10 which goes directly to the West Limerick A.C. For further information visit westlimerickac.ie or Myrunresults.com