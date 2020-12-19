Greenmount Cycling Academy set up Inclusion Cycling Club

GREENMOUNT Cycling Academy have set up a new and exciting Inclusion Club in conjunction with the Limerick Sports Partnership.

The Limerick Sports Partnership through the support of the Dormant Accounts Sports Inclusion Capital Grant have supplied two youth Handcycles and one adult handcycle to Greenmount Cycling Academy, at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell.

Sharon Kennedy is one of Greenmount’s Qualified Inclusive Cycling coach who will be involved in running the Come and Try days scheduled for Wednesday, December 30 and Thursday, December 31.

“Limerick Racecourse is a prefect car free location for cycling activities.

Greenmount Cycling Academy was established at Limerick Rracecourse eight years ago and provide a program of cycling activities for youths.

“Through this partnership we can develop new opportunities for cyclists with disabilities to have more engagement opportunities with cycling.”

You can book a place by emailing Sharon at incl...@greenmountca.com

Handcycles are powered by the arms and support people with reduced mobility to enjoy cycling.

The GCA Inclusion Club is a very exciting opportunity for people with disabilities in Limerick to come and try out a club that caters for all ages and abilities and now has the equipment in place to provide additional programmes and support.

“This is a great resource for people with disabilities in Limerick to have accessible equipment and to have a Cycling Inclusion Club that caters for all abilities!

“This club provides people with a disability with more opportunities to participate and increase their overall physical activity levels.”