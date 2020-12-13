Munster score hard fought Heineken Champions Cup win over 'Quins

MUNSTER opened their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a crucial 21-7 victory over Premiership side Harlequins at Thomond Park this Sunday night.

Johann van Graan's Munster side scored two second half tries to secure a hard fought victory over the Premiership side and get their European campaign off to the perfect start.

A penalty try as well as a late score from debutant Gavin Coombes was enough for the Irish province, with both sides struggling in tricky wet and windy conditions.

The win ensured Munster surpassed the province’s seven-game winning start to the 2008/09 campaign.

Munster face a difficult trip to France next weekend when they take on ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday, 5.30pm Irish time.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (capt), CJ Stander. Replacements: Ben Healy for Hanrahan (58 mins), Rhys Marshall for O’Byrne, Fineen Wycherley for Kleyn (both 60 mins), John Ryan for Archer, Jack O’Donoghue for Stander, Craig Casey for Murray (all 64 mins), Josh Wycherley for Cronin (68 mins), Rory Scannell for Conway (74 mins).

HARLEQUINS: Mike Brown; Nathan Earle, James Lang, Ben Tapuai, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw; Hugh Tizard, Glen Young; James Chisholm, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt (capt). Replacements: Ross Chisholm for Brown (54 mins), Tom Lawday for Chisholm, Scott Steele for Care (both 64 mins), Willie Edwards for Murley (66 mins), Elia Elia for Baldwin, Santiago Garcia Botta for Marler, Richard DeCarpentier for Evans (all 72 mins).

REFEREE: Pascal Gauzère (France).