Holders Limerick storm into another Munster minor hurling final

HOLDERS Limerick powered their way into the another Munster minor hurling final after storming to a convincing 2-19 to 0-13 victory over Cork in their semi-final clash played at Semple Stadium, Thutles, this Saturday

Two goals inside 60 seconds in the opening half from Doon's Adam English proved significant as Limerick earned a provincial final meeting with either Tipperary or Waterford later this month.

Limerick enjoyed a five-point half-time lead and that advantage was never threatened in the second half as the holders tightened their grip on the contest.

Limerick were full value for this deserved 12-point success. The winners may have waited a long time to finally play in the provincial championship due to the Covid-19, but it was worth waiting for from their point of view.

The Shannonsiders hurled with great assurance, resolve and displayed a terrific workrate throughout. Their defence was watertight and Diarmuid Mullins' charges held the upperhand at midfield.

Limerick's attack fired impressively as the winners' boasted a wide spread of scores.

Limerick had led by five points 2-9 to 0-10 at the end of an entertaining opening half played in excellent conditions.

The sides were level five times during the opening period. Limerick had edged one point to the good, 0-6 to 0-5, at the end of the opening quarter.

The Shannonsiders had six different scores in a lively opening quarter, while four of Cork's five points came from Ben Cunningham frees. The St Finbarr's clubman is a son of former Cork goalkeeping great Ger.

Luke O'Connor notched Limerick's opening point in the second minute, after been set up Adam English's astute pass. Further white flags were raised by the Shannonsiders in the opening quarter by the influential English, Patrick O'Donovan, a smashing individual effort from Kilmallock's Shane O'Brien in the eighth minute, Josh Keating, less than 60 seconds after he had been introduced as a substitute, and finally from a Liam Lynch free.

However, a run of four points without reply from Cork had the Leesiders two points, 0-9 to 0-7, to the good by the 23rd minute.

Limerick needed to respond and they did so in some style. Diarmuid Mullins' side outscored their opponents 2-2 to 0-1 over the remainder of the half.

English's two goals were superbly taken after Luke O'Connor had initially brought Limerick to within a point of their opponents with a well-taken point off O'Donovan's pass.

English's two goals which arrived in the 26th and 27th minutes were well finished, the second after which he was set up by Liam Lynch.

Those goals helped Limerick into a more than useful 2-9 to 0-10 half-time lead.

Limerick tightened their grip on the contest in the third quarter, despite Cork managing the opening point after the restart through substitute Jack Leahy.

Limerick reeled off six points without reply in that third quarter, including four pointed frees from Mungret St Paul's Liam Lynch and excellent points from play courtesy of Adam English and a splendid effort from Patrick O'Donovan, with the referee allowing advantage for an earlier foul on the Effin marksman.

The game was in safe-keeping by this stage and the 2019 Munster champions eased clear in the closing quarter.

LIMERICK: Tomás Lynch (Doon); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen, Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen); Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Barry Duff (Mungret St-Paul's)); John Kirby (Patrickswell), Sean Whelan (Cappamore); Adam English (Doon), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock); Luke O’Connor (Ballybrown), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh). Substitutes: Josh Keating (Bruff) for Dylan Lynch (injured, 12 mins), Sean O'Neill (Blackrock) for Molyneaux (48 mins), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe) for O'Connor (52 mins), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown) for Fitzgerald (57 mins), Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell) for English (58 mins)

CORK: Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan); Eoin Downey (captain, Glen Rovers), Ben O’Connor (St Finbarrs), Michael Mullins (Whitechurch); Brian Keating (Ballincollig), James Dwyer (Ballincollig); Alex Quirke (Midleton), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig); Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Mark Howell (Douglas), Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Substitutes: D Costine (Cloyne), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Geary (Youghal), D Burke (Douglas), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney), T Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarrs).

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)