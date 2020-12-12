Impressive Limerick power past Waterford into Munster minor football semi final

THE LIMERICK minor footballers ensured first blood this weekend against Waterford with victory in the Munster MFC.

The final score in his provincial quarter final tie was Limerick 2-12 Waterford 1-5 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Joe Lee managed Limerick U17 side now play Clare or Tipperary in the Munster minor football championship semi final next Wednesday December 16 at 7pm.

Limerick had eight different scorers in this quarter final victory with just five wides

Limerick were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at half time.

The all-important goal was the last kick of the opening 30-minutes. David O'Shaughnessy was brought down and he calmly stepped forward to take the resulting penalty and coolly placed the ball low to the goalkeeper's right to give Limerick breathing space at the break.

The sides were level once in the opening half - at the first half water break on 17-minutes at 0-3 each.

Limerick started and finished the half on top.

Limerick lost full back Frank Corcoran to an early injury but O'Shaughnessy (free) and Darragh Bridgeman had the teenagers in green two points ahead before Waterford opened their account in the ninth minute.

The visitors to the LIT Gaelic Grounds didn't score from play in the opening half and were soon 0-3 to 0-1 down when O'Shaughnessy lofted over a delightful lineball.

But it was to be 0-3 each at the mid-point of the half.

After the water break Limerick powered towards half time with four unanswered scores.

Ciaran O'Sullivan and Gary Sheehan had fine points from play before the late penalty ensured a six point lead for the home side at the interval.

There were two goals inside the opening three minutes of the second half - both palmed to the net.

Just 90-seconds in the second half came the first Waterford score from play in the game - Sam Pender getting a hand to a Fionn Hallahan delivery to divert to the net.

The Limerick response was instant.

First Padhraic McMahon kicked a fine point and then James Killian had a goal when he palmed to the net after O'Shaughnessy passed across the goal.

That left it Limerick 2-7 Waterford 1-3 after a quick-fire run of scores in the opening minutes of the new half.

The scores then dried up.

Seven minutes into the second half came the first Waterford point from play but when substitute Oisin Enright scored with his first touch, Limerick were 2-9 to 1-4 clear by the second half water break.

SCORERS: Limerick: David O'Shaughnessy 1-5 (1-0pen, 0-1 lineball, 0-3frees, 0-1mark), James Killian 1-0, Padhraic McMahon 0-2, Darragh Bridgeman, Ciaran O'Sullivan, Gary Sheehan, Oisin Enright and Paddy Kennedy 0-1 each.

Waterford: Sam Pender 1-0, Barry Power and Alan Dunwoody 0-2 (2frees) each, Oscar Geoghegan 0-1.

LIMERICK: Kevin Lane (Fr Caseys); Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Frank Corcoran (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Ryan (St Kierans); Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), Ciaran O'Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), James Killian (Mungret St Pauls), Michael O'Mahony (Adare); Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), David O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Sam Quigley (Fr Caseys) for Frank Corcoran, inj (5mins), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish) for Ciaran O'Sullivan (41mins), Oisin Enright (Newcastle West) for Gary Sheehan (48mins), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore) for James Killian (44mins), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff) for Darragh Murray (55mins), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls) for Eoin McGrath (60mins).

WATERFORD: David Byrne; Sean Byrne, Brayden Dee-Carter, Shane Oates; Rian Hayes, Ger Hahessy, Fionn Hallinan; Oscar Geoghegan, Peter Walsh; Sam Pender, Ryan Hennessy, Barry Power; Oisin Walsh, Alan Dunwoody, Tommy Fennell. Subs: Eoin O'Callaghan for Tommy Fennell (39mins), Darragh Veale for Sam Pender (42mins), Darragh McGrath for Oisin Walsh (43mins), Sean Condon for Rian Hayes (55mins), Darragh Nolan for Barry Power (59mins).

REFEREE: Niall Quinn (Clare).