Munster 'A' side to face Ulster 'A' on Saturday is named

THE Munster A team to face Ulster A has been named ahead of Saturday’s interprovincial game at the Kingspan Stadium (4.30pm)

The selection is a mixture of senior, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and club players.

Tommy O’Donnell captains the side from the back row with fellow Ireland international Darren Sweetnam starting at full-back.

Seán French and Liam Coombes start on either wing with a centre partnership of Jack Crowley and Dan Goggin.

Nick McCarthy and Jake Flannery are named in the half-backs.

Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa pack down in the front row with Paddy Kelly and Thomas Ahern in the second row.

O’Donnell is joined in the back row by Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

Senior prop Keynan Knox is among the replacements along with Academy players Scott Buckley, James French, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen and Jonathan Wren.

The replacements are completed by former CBC pupil Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC), Clonakilty’s Cian Hurley (Garryowen FC), Leinster sub-Academy loanee Ben Murphy, Ennis man Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC), ex-Crescent College winger Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC) and former Rockwell pupil Alan Flannery (Shannon RFC).

Starting out-half Jake Flannery and replacement Alan Flannery are brothers and started out at Kilfeacle RFC.

MUNSTER A: Darren Sweetnam; Sean French, Dan Goggin, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Jake Flannery, Nick McCarthy; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern; Tommy O’Donnell (c), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements from: Scott Buckley, James French, Mark Donnelly, Keynan Knox, Cian Hurley, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Ben Murphy, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Phillips, Alan Flannery, Jonathan Wren.